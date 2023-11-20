Monday's game that pits the Florida State Seminoles (2-1) against the UNLV Rebels (2-1) at Ocean Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-76 in favor of Florida State. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on November 20.

The game has no line set.

UNLV vs. Florida State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Venue: Ocean Center

UNLV vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 77, UNLV 76

Spread & Total Prediction for UNLV vs. Florida State

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida State (-0.3)

Florida State (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 151.8

UNLV Performance Insights

UNLV was 115th in college basketball in points scored (74.3 per game) and 174th in points allowed (70.0) last year.

The Rebels were 220th in the country in rebounds per game (31.2) and 304th in rebounds allowed (33.2) last season.

UNLV was 193rd in college basketball in assists (12.8 per game) last season.

The Rebels were 85th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (8.2 per game) and 138th in 3-point percentage (34.9%) last year.

UNLV was the 24th-worst squad in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (8.8 per game) and 295th in 3-point percentage defensively (35.7%) last season.

The Rebels attempted 39.6% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 32% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they took 60.4% of their shots, with 68% of their makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.