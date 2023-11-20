The UNLV Rebels (2-1) go up against the Florida State Seminoles (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It begins at 5:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Florida State vs. UNLV matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UNLV vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

UNLV vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline UNLV Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-3.5) 150.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-3.5) 150.5 -160 +132 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UNLV vs. Florida State Betting Trends (2022-23)

UNLV won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Rebels were an underdog by 3.5 points or more nine times last season, and covered the spread in six of those matchups.

Florida State put together a 10-17-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 15 Seminoles games last season went over the point total.

UNLV Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 UNLV is 80th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are much less positive, ranking the team 165th, a difference of 85 spots.

With odds of +50000, UNLV has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

