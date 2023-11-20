How to Watch UNLV vs. Florida State on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:16 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida State Seminoles (2-1) battle the UNLV Rebels (2-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.
UNLV vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
UNLV Stats Insights
- The Rebels' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Seminoles allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- Last season, UNLV had a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 45.4% from the field.
- The Rebels were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Seminoles finished 280th.
- The Rebels put up only 1.9 fewer points per game last year (74.3) than the Seminoles allowed their opponents to score (76.2).
- UNLV went 8-2 last season when it scored more than 76.2 points.
UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UNLV put up 74.9 points per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (74.6).
- At home, the Rebels gave up 69.3 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.3).
- Beyond the arc, UNLV made more 3-pointers away (8.7 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (36.3%) than at home (32.9%).
UNLV Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Southern
|L 85-71
|Thomas & Mack Center
|11/11/2023
|Stetson
|W 71-55
|Thomas & Mack Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|W 82-68
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/20/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/28/2023
|Akron
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
