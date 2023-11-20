The Florida State Seminoles (2-1) battle the UNLV Rebels (2-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.

UNLV vs. Florida State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
UNLV Stats Insights

  • The Rebels' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Seminoles allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
  • Last season, UNLV had a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 45.4% from the field.
  • The Rebels were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Seminoles finished 280th.
  • The Rebels put up only 1.9 fewer points per game last year (74.3) than the Seminoles allowed their opponents to score (76.2).
  • UNLV went 8-2 last season when it scored more than 76.2 points.

UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UNLV put up 74.9 points per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (74.6).
  • At home, the Rebels gave up 69.3 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.3).
  • Beyond the arc, UNLV made more 3-pointers away (8.7 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (36.3%) than at home (32.9%).

UNLV Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Southern L 85-71 Thomas & Mack Center
11/11/2023 Stetson W 71-55 Thomas & Mack Center
11/17/2023 @ Pepperdine W 82-68 Firestone Fieldhouse
11/20/2023 Florida State - Ocean Center
11/28/2023 Akron - Thomas & Mack Center
12/6/2023 @ Dayton - UD Arena

