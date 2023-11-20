The Florida State Seminoles (2-1) battle the UNLV Rebels (2-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.

UNLV vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

UNLV Stats Insights

The Rebels' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Seminoles allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Last season, UNLV had a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 45.4% from the field.

The Rebels were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Seminoles finished 280th.

The Rebels put up only 1.9 fewer points per game last year (74.3) than the Seminoles allowed their opponents to score (76.2).

UNLV went 8-2 last season when it scored more than 76.2 points.

UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UNLV put up 74.9 points per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (74.6).

At home, the Rebels gave up 69.3 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.3).

Beyond the arc, UNLV made more 3-pointers away (8.7 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (36.3%) than at home (32.9%).

UNLV Upcoming Schedule