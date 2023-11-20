Domantas Sabonis and CJ McCollum are two players to watch when the Sacramento Kings (8-4) and the New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) go head to head at Smoothie King Center on Monday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: BSNO, NBCS-CA

In their most recent game, the Kings defeated the Mavericks on Sunday, 129-113. Their high scorer was Sabonis with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 32 13 6 0 0 0 De'Aaron Fox 30 4 7 3 0 6 Keegan Murray 17 3 4 1 0 2

Sabonis' numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 5.7 assists and 15 boards per contest.

Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 16 points, 7.7 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 39.5% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Harrison Barnes' numbers for the season are 17 points, 1.7 assists and 3.3 boards per game.

Malik Monk is averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 boards per contest.

Kevin Huerter's numbers for the season are 6.3 points, 2.7 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.

