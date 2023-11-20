Player prop bet odds for Domantas Sabonis and others are available when the Sacramento Kings visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

BSNO and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: +112)

Sabonis' 17.7 points per game average is 3.8 less than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 2.5 more rebounds per game (15) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (12.5).

Sabonis has averaged 5.7 assists per game, 1.8 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (7.5).

Get Sabonis gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -120)

The 24.5 points prop bet over/under set for Zion Williamson on Monday is 1.0 more than his scoring average on the season (23.5).

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (6.5).

Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game, 2.0 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.