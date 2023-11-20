The Sacramento Kings (8-4) hope to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) on November 20, 2023 at Smoothie King Center.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings are shooting 47% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Pelicans allow to opponents.

Sacramento has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Kings are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 17th.

The 117 points per game the Kings record are only 1.4 more points than the Pelicans give up (115.6).

Sacramento has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 115.6 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings average 120.8 points per game in home games, compared to 114.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.

Sacramento is giving up 117 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 112.6.

Looking at three-pointers, the Kings have performed worse in home games this season, draining 14.6 treys per game with a 34.1% three-point percentage, compared to 15.1 per game and a 36.2% percentage when playing on the road.

Kings Injuries