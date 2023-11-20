The Sacramento Kings (8-4) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) at Smoothie King Center on Monday, November 20 at 8:00 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Kings secured a 129-113 victory against the Mavericks. In the victory, Domantas Sabonis paced the Kings with 32 points.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Trey Lyles PF Questionable Calf Alex Len C Questionable Ankle 0.0 0.0 0.0 Kevin Huerter SG Questionable Finger 6.3 4.7 2.7

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Rib), Jose Alvarado: Questionable (Ankle), CJ McCollum: Out (Lung), Trey Murphy III: Out (Knee), Matt Ryan: Questionable (Calf)

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1.5 237.5

