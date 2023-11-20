Kings vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (8-4) are only 1.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game road win streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA. The point total in the matchup is set at 237.5.
Kings vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-1.5
|237.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- In six games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 237.5 combined points.
- The average point total in Sacramento's matchups this year is 231.4, 6.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Kings' ATS record is 8-4-0 this season.
- Sacramento has won five of the eight games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Sacramento has won five of its eight games when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 53.5% chance to win.
Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info
|Kings vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Kings vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Pelicans Prediction
|Kings vs Pelicans Player Props
Kings vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|6
|50%
|117.0
|229.1
|114.4
|230
|231.4
|Pelicans
|5
|38.5%
|112.1
|229.1
|115.6
|230
|225.3
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, Sacramento has fared worse at home, covering three times in five home games, and five times in seven road games.
- The Kings put up 117.0 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 115.6 the Pelicans allow.
- When Sacramento puts up more than 115.6 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|8-4
|4-4
|6-6
|Pelicans
|7-6
|5-4
|7-6
Kings vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Kings
|Pelicans
|117.0
|112.1
|9
|18
|6-1
|4-2
|7-0
|3-3
|114.4
|115.6
|19
|21
|3-1
|6-1
|2-2
|6-1
