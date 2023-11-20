The Sacramento Kings (8-4) are only 1.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game road win streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA. The point total in the matchup is set at 237.5.

Kings vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -1.5 237.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • In six games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 237.5 combined points.
  • The average point total in Sacramento's matchups this year is 231.4, 6.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Kings' ATS record is 8-4-0 this season.
  • Sacramento has won five of the eight games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, Sacramento has won five of its eight games when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 53.5% chance to win.

Kings vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 6 50% 117.0 229.1 114.4 230 231.4
Pelicans 5 38.5% 112.1 229.1 115.6 230 225.3

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread, Sacramento has fared worse at home, covering three times in five home games, and five times in seven road games.
  • The Kings put up 117.0 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 115.6 the Pelicans allow.
  • When Sacramento puts up more than 115.6 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Kings and Pelicans Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 8-4 4-4 6-6
Pelicans 7-6 5-4 7-6

Kings vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Kings Pelicans
117.0
Points Scored (PG)
 112.1
9
NBA Rank (PPG)
 18
6-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 4-2
7-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-3
114.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.6
19
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
3-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 6-1
2-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 6-1

