The Sacramento Kings (8-4) are only 1.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game road win streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA. The point total in the matchup is set at 237.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -1.5 237.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings Betting Records & Stats

In six games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 237.5 combined points.

The average point total in Sacramento's matchups this year is 231.4, 6.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Kings' ATS record is 8-4-0 this season.

Sacramento has won five of the eight games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Sacramento has won five of its eight games when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 53.5% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 6 50% 117.0 229.1 114.4 230 231.4 Pelicans 5 38.5% 112.1 229.1 115.6 230 225.3

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Against the spread, Sacramento has fared worse at home, covering three times in five home games, and five times in seven road games.

The Kings put up 117.0 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 115.6 the Pelicans allow.

When Sacramento puts up more than 115.6 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Kings and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 8-4 4-4 6-6 Pelicans 7-6 5-4 7-6

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Kings Pelicans 117.0 Points Scored (PG) 112.1 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 6-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-2 7-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 114.4 Points Allowed (PG) 115.6 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-1 2-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.