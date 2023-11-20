The New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) go head to head with the Sacramento Kings (2-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on BSNO and NBCS-CA.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, NBCS-CA

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis is putting up 17.7 points, 15.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. He's also sinking 54.1% of his shots from the floor.

Keegan Murray is averaging 16.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He's making 39.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 3.3 treys per contest.

Harrison Barnes gives the Kings 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Malik Monk gets the Kings 13.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while posting 0.0 steals and 1.0 block.

Kevin Huerter gets the Kings 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while delivering 0.0 steals and 1.0 block.

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum averages 18.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 3.0 steals (second in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

Zion Williamson averages 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Herbert Jones averages 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the floor and 80.0% from downtown (third in NBA) with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Jonas Valanciunas posts 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Dyson Daniels averages 4.0 points, 1.5 assists and 4.5 boards.

Kings vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Pelicans Kings 109.3 Points Avg. 110.5 114.3 Points Allowed Avg. 115.7 45.4% Field Goal % 43.6% 33.9% Three Point % 32.9%

