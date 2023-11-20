The Sacramento Kings (8-4) are 1.5-point favorites as they try to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA.

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

BSNO and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Kings vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 116 - Kings 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 1.5)

Pelicans (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-2.7)

Pelicans (-2.7) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.1

The Kings (8-4-0 ATS) have covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 12.9% more often than the Pelicans (7-6-0) this year.

New Orleans covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 55.6% of the time. That's more often than Sacramento covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (50%).

Sacramento's games have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (six out of 12), less often than New Orleans' games have (seven out of 13).

The Kings have a .625 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-3) this season while the Pelicans have a .444 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-5).

Kings Performance Insights

The Kings are scoring 117 points per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) this year, while giving up 114.4 points per contest (19th-ranked).

With 44.3 rebounds per game, Sacramento ranks 13th in the NBA. It surrenders 42.7 rebounds per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Kings have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are dishing out 28.1 per game (fifth-best in NBA).

Sacramento is averaging 13.3 turnovers per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 14.7 turnovers per contest (10th-ranked).

The Kings rank fourth-best in the NBA by sinking 14.9 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 19th in the league at 35.3%.

