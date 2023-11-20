At Smoothie King Center on Monday, November 20, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (8-4) will try to extend a six-game winning run when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) at 8:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSNO and NBCS-CA.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kings vs. Pelicans matchup.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue: Smoothie King Center

Kings vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Kings have a +31 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.6 points per game. They're putting up 117 points per game to rank ninth in the league and are allowing 114.4 per contest to rank 19th in the NBA.

The Pelicans have been outscored by 3.5 points per game (posting 112.1 points per game, 18th in league, while allowing 115.6 per contest, 21st in NBA) and have a -46 scoring differential.

These teams are scoring 229.1 points per game between them, 8.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 230 points per game combined, 7.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento is 8-4-0 ATS this season.

New Orleans is 7-6-0 ATS this year.

Kings Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG De'Aaron Fox 28.5 -120 31.3 Domantas Sabonis 21.5 -111 17.7

Kings and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +6600 +2500 - Pelicans +5000 +2500 -

