The Sacramento Kings, with Domantas Sabonis, face off versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 19, Sabonis put up 32 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in a 129-113 win versus the Mavericks.

Now let's examine Sabonis' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-114)

Over 21.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-115)

Over 12.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (+112)

Looking to bet on one or more of Sabonis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 112.5 points per game last year made the Pelicans the eighth-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Pelicans gave up 41.8 rebounds on average last season, fifth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans were ranked eighth in the league defensively last season, allowing 24.9 per contest.

Giving up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, the Pelicans were 12th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 32 16 12 11 1 0 0 3/6/2023 34 19 11 11 1 1 1 2/5/2023 27 12 11 3 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.