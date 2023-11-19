The Phoenix Suns (6-6) visit the Utah Jazz (4-8) after winning three road games in a row. The Suns are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Jazz vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, KJZZ, and AZFamily

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 117 - Jazz 115

Jazz vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 4.5)

Jazz (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-2.4)

Suns (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 232.3

In the 2023-24 season, the Suns (6-6-0 ATS) and the Jazz (6-6-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Phoenix (2-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40%) than Utah (4-4) does as the underdog (50%).

Utah and its opponents have eclipsed the total 75% of the time this season (nine out of 12). That's more often than Phoenix and its opponents have (eight out of 12).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Jazz are 2-8, while the Suns are 4-4 as moneyline favorites.

Jazz Performance Insights

The Jazz are ninth in the NBA in points scored (115.2 per game) and fifth-worst in points allowed (120.5).

Utah is the fifth-best team in the league in rebounds per game (46.7) and third-best in rebounds allowed (40.8).

The Jazz are eighth in the NBA in assists (27.2 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Utah is second-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (16.6 per game) and 25th in turnovers forced (12.1).

In 2023-24, the Jazz are eighth in the league in 3-point makes (14.0 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (37.5%).

