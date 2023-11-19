The Miami Dolphins (6-3) square off against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Dolphins and the Raiders.

Raiders vs. Dolphins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Dolphins 13.5 46.5 -900 +575

Raiders vs. Dolphins Betting Records & Stats

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have combined with their opponent to score more than 46.5 points just once this season.

The average total for Las Vegas' games this season is 42.6 points, 3.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Raiders have covered the spread in a matchup five times this year (5-5-0).

The Raiders have entered the game as underdogs five times this season and won twice.

Las Vegas has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +575 moneyline set for this game.

Miami Dolphins

Miami has an average total of 49.1 in their matchups this year, 2.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Dolphins are 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Dolphins have won every time as moneyline favorites this year, going 5-0.

Miami has played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Dolphins vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Dolphins 31.7 2 25.0 23 49.1 7 9 Raiders 17.2 26 20.5 19 42.6 1 10

Raiders vs. Dolphins Betting Insights & Trends

Raiders

In its past three contests, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

None of the Raiders' past three games have gone over the total.

The Dolphins have put up a total of 60 more points than their opponents this year (6.7 per game), while the Raiders have been outscored by 33 points (3.3 per game).

Dolphins

Miami has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three games.

In its past three games, Miami has gone over the total once.

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.6 40.8 44.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.1 21.2 25.0 ATS Record 5-5-0 4-1-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 2-8-0 0-5-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-0 1-3

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.1 47.3 50.5 Implied Team Total AVG 27.6 29.0 26.4 ATS Record 6-3-0 4-0-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 4-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

