Entering this week's action, the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) have eight players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Miami Dolphins (6-3) on Sunday, November 19 at Hard Rock Stadium, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .

Last time out, the Raiders won 16-12 over the New York Jets.

The Dolphins squared off against the Kansas City Chiefs in their most recent outing, losing 21-14.

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Jakob Johnson FB Concussion Full Participation In Practice
Dylan Parham OG Calf Questionable
Curtis Bolton LB Illness Full Participation In Practice
Kolton Miller OT Shoulder Questionable
Roderic Teamer S Hamstring Questionable
Amik Robertson CB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice
Marcus Peters CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Adam Butler DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Braxton Berrios WR Hamstring Questionable
Salvon Ahmed RB Rib Full Participation In Practice
Chase Claypool WR Knee Out
Tyreek Hill WR Foot Limited Participation In Practice
Jaylen Waddle WR Knee Full Participation In Practice
Alec Ingold FB Hamstring Questionable
Durham Smythe TE Ankle Questionable
Terron Armstead OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Robert Jones OL Knee Out
Jaelan Phillips LB Back Full Participation In Practice
Robert Hunt OL Hamstring Out
Jevon Holland S Back Full Participation In Practice
Devon Achane RB Knee Questionable

Raiders vs. Dolphins Game Info

Raiders Season Insights

  • The Raiders rank second-worst in total yards per game (275.4), but they've been more effective defensively, ranking 18th in the NFL with 334.3 total yards surrendered per contest.
  • With 17.2 points per game on offense, the Raiders rank 27th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 13th, surrendering 20.5 points per game.
  • With 192.1 passing yards per game on offense, the Raiders rank 23rd in the NFL. On defense, they rank eighth, allowing 198.7 passing yards per game.
  • Las Vegas has struggled on both sides of the ball in terms of rushing this season, ranking third-worst in rushing yards (83.3 per game) and fourth-worst in rushing yards allowed (135.6 per game).
  • The Raiders have forced 11 turnovers this season and have turned the ball over 18 times, leading to a -7 turnover margin that is second-worst in the NFL.

Raiders vs. Dolphins Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-13.5)
  • Moneyline: Dolphins (-900), Raiders (+600)
  • Total: 45.5 points

