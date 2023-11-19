The injury report for the Sacramento Kings (7-4) heading into their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (9-4) currently includes three players on it. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19 from American Airlines Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Kings are coming off of a 129-120 win against the Spurs in their most recent outing on Friday. De'Aaron Fox scored a team-leading 43 points for the Kings in the win.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alex Len C Out Ankle 0 0 0 Kevin Huerter SG Questionable Finger 6.3 4.7 2.7 Trey Lyles PF Out Calf

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kings vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and NBCS-CA

BSSW and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -1.5 245.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.