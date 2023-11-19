Kings vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (7-4) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Dallas Mavericks (9-4) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at American Airlines Center as just 1.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under of 245.5 points.
Kings vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-1.5
|245.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento has combined with its opponents to score more than 245.5 points in three of 11 games this season.
- The average over/under for Sacramento's outings this season is 230.5, 15 fewer points than this game's total.
- Sacramento has a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Kings have won in two of the three contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Sacramento has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Kings vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 245.5
|% of Games Over 245.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|4
|30.8%
|123.5
|239.4
|119.7
|234.2
|232.3
|Kings
|3
|27.3%
|115.9
|239.4
|114.5
|234.2
|230
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.600, 3-2-0 record) than on the road (.667, 4-2-0).
- The Kings score only 3.8 fewer points per game (115.9) than the Mavericks give up (119.7).
- When it scores more than 119.7 points, Sacramento is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
Kings vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|7-4
|3-0
|6-5
|Mavericks
|7-6
|6-4
|11-2
Kings vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Kings
|Mavericks
|115.9
|123.5
|8
|2
|5-1
|6-4
|6-0
|8-2
|114.5
|119.7
|19
|25
|6-4
|3-0
|6-4
|3-0
