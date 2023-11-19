The Sacramento Kings (7-4) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Dallas Mavericks (9-4) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at American Airlines Center as just 1.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under of 245.5 points.

Kings vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -1.5 245.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento has combined with its opponents to score more than 245.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

The average over/under for Sacramento's outings this season is 230.5, 15 fewer points than this game's total.

Sacramento has a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Kings have won in two of the three contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Sacramento has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Kings vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 245.5 % of Games Over 245.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 4 30.8% 123.5 239.4 119.7 234.2 232.3 Kings 3 27.3% 115.9 239.4 114.5 234.2 230

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

In 2023-24 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.600, 3-2-0 record) than on the road (.667, 4-2-0).

The Kings score only 3.8 fewer points per game (115.9) than the Mavericks give up (119.7).

When it scores more than 119.7 points, Sacramento is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Kings vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Kings and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 7-4 3-0 6-5 Mavericks 7-6 6-4 11-2

Kings vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Kings Mavericks 115.9 Points Scored (PG) 123.5 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 5-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-4 6-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-2 114.5 Points Allowed (PG) 119.7 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 6-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-0 6-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-0

