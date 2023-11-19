Kings vs. Mavericks November 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:20 PM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (2-3), on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at American Airlines Center, go up against the Dallas Mavericks (5-1). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CA.
Kings vs. Mavericks Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, NBCS-CA
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis is putting up 17.7 points, 15.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He's also sinking 54.1% of his shots from the floor.
- The Kings are receiving 16.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Keegan Murray this year.
- Harrison Barnes is putting up 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is making 60.0% of his shots from the floor and 46.2% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per game.
- Malik Monk is putting up 13.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He is making 39.4% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.
- Kevin Huerter gives the Kings 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while delivering 0.0 steals and 1.0 block.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic posts 41.0 points, 8.5 assists and 11.5 boards per contest.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. puts up 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 35.5% from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dereck Lively puts up 12.5 points, 6.0 boards and 0.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.0 block.
- Josh Green averages 9.0 points, 2.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made treys per game.
- Grant Williams averages 11.0 points, 0.0 assists and 6.0 boards.
Kings vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison
|Mavericks
|Kings
|121.3
|Points Avg.
|113.2
|116.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.4
|47.7%
|Field Goal %
|43.4%
|39.7%
|Three Point %
|32.6%
