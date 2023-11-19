The Sacramento Kings (2-3), on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at American Airlines Center, go up against the Dallas Mavericks (5-1). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CA.

Kings vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, NBCS-CA

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis is putting up 17.7 points, 15.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He's also sinking 54.1% of his shots from the floor.

The Kings are receiving 16.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Keegan Murray this year.

Harrison Barnes is putting up 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is making 60.0% of his shots from the floor and 46.2% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per game.

Malik Monk is putting up 13.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He is making 39.4% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.

Kevin Huerter gives the Kings 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while delivering 0.0 steals and 1.0 block.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic posts 41.0 points, 8.5 assists and 11.5 boards per contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr. puts up 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 35.5% from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Dereck Lively puts up 12.5 points, 6.0 boards and 0.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.0 block.

Josh Green averages 9.0 points, 2.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made treys per game.

Grant Williams averages 11.0 points, 0.0 assists and 6.0 boards.

Kings vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Mavericks Kings 121.3 Points Avg. 113.2 116.2 Points Allowed Avg. 114.4 47.7% Field Goal % 43.4% 39.7% Three Point % 32.6%

