Las Vegas Raiders running back Joshua Jacobs will be up against the Miami Dolphins and their 13th-ranked run defense in Week 11, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Jacobs has picked up a team-best 622 yards on 186 carries, good for 62.2 rushing yards per game. He has scored five TDs on the ground. Jacobs, as a pass-catcher, has 30 catches for 253 yards (25.3 ypg).

Jacobs vs. the Dolphins

Jacobs vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Dolphins during the 2023 season.

Nine opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Miami this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Dolphins this season.

Jacobs will play against the NFL's 13th-ranked run defense this week. The Dolphins allow 106.2 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Dolphins have scored nine touchdowns on the ground (one per game). The Dolphins' defense is 18th in the league in that category.

Joshua Jacobs Rushing Props vs. the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 60.5 (-111)

Jacobs Rushing Insights

Jacobs has hit the rushing yards over in four of 10 opportunities (40.0%).

The Raiders, who are 26th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.1% of the time while running 43.9%.

He has handled 75.6% of his team's 246 rushing attempts this season (186).

Jacobs has a rushing touchdown in four of 10 games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 31.2% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

He has 35 red zone carries for 74.5% of the team share (his team runs on 51.6% of its plays in the red zone).

Joshua Jacobs Receiving Props vs the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-111)

Jacobs Receiving Insights

In five of 10 games this season, Jacobs has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Jacobs has 14.3% of his team's target share (45 targets on 314 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 45 times, averaging 5.6 yards per target (119th in NFL).

Having played 10 games this year, Jacobs has not tallied a TD reception.

Jacobs (six red zone targets) has been targeted 13.6% of the time in the red zone (44 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Jacobs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Jets 11/12/2023 Week 10 27 ATT / 116 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/5/2023 Week 9 26 ATT / 98 YDS / 2 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/30/2023 Week 8 15 ATT / 61 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/22/2023 Week 7 11 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/15/2023 Week 6 25 ATT / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs

