Lauri Markkanen, Top Jazz Players to Watch vs. the Suns - November 19
Sunday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Utah Jazz (4-8) and the Phoenix Suns (6-6) at Delta Center features the Jazz's Lauri Markkanen and the Suns' Jusuf Nurkic as players to watch.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, KJZZ, AZFamily
Jazz's Last Game
The Jazz were beaten by the Suns on Friday, 131-128. Jordan Clarkson scored 37 in a losing effort, while Kevin Durant led the winning team with 38 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jordan Clarkson
|37
|3
|5
|1
|0
|5
|Lauri Markkanen
|21
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|John Collins
|15
|14
|1
|0
|2
|1
Jazz Players to Watch
- Markkanen's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 1.3 assists and 8.3 boards per contest.
- John Collins is posting 13 points, 1.7 assists and 11 boards per game.
- Clarkson's numbers for the season are 14.7 points, 3.3 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 38.5% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kelly Olynyk's numbers for the season are 9.7 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 78.6% from the field (fifth in NBA).
- Keyonte George averages 9.3 points, 4 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocks.
