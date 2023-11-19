The Utah Jazz (4-8) are dealing with just one player on the injury report heading into a Sunday, November 19 game against the Phoenix Suns (6-6) at Delta Center, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.

On Friday when these squads last played, the Suns bested the Jazz 131-128. In the Suns' victory, Kevin Durant put up 38 points (and added nine rebounds and nine assists), while Jordan Clarkson scored 37 in the loss for the Jazz.

Jazz vs Suns Additional Info

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Walker Kessler C Out Elbow 5.7 5.7 0.3

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Bradley Beal: Out (Back), Damion Lee: Out (Knee)

Jazz vs. Suns Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: NBA TV, KJZZ, and AZFamily

