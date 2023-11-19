Jazz vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 19
The Phoenix Suns (6-6) travel to face the Utah Jazz (4-8) after victories in three straight road games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Jazz vs. Suns matchup.
Jazz vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, KJZZ, and AZFamily
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Delta Center
Jazz vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Suns (-4.5)
|238.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|Suns (-4.5)
|237.5
|-194
|+162
Jazz vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Suns are outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game with a +18 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and give up 113.7 per outing (17th in the league).
- The Jazz put up 115.2 points per game (ninth in league) while giving up 120.5 per outing (26th in NBA). They have a -64 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.3 points per game.
- The two teams combine to score 230.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams give up 234.2 points per game combined, 4.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Phoenix is 6-6-0 ATS this season.
- Utah is 6-6-0 ATS this season.
Jazz and Suns NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Jazz
|+50000
|+25000
|-
|Suns
|+650
|+325
|-
