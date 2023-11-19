Jauan Jennings has a favorable matchup when his San Francisco 49ers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Buccaneers concede 266.9 passing yards per game, second-worst in the league.

Jennings' 13 catches (on 23 total targets) have led to 189 yards receiving (and an average of 23.6 per game).

Jennings vs. the Buccaneers

Jennings vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 1 GP / 5 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 5 REC YPG / REC TD Seven players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tampa Bay in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have allowed 12 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 266.9 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per outing makes them the 31st-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Buccaneers' defense ranks 17th in the league by allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (13 total passing TDs).

Jauan Jennings Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-118)

Jennings Receiving Insights

Jennings, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of eight games this season.

Jennings has received 9.1% of his team's 253 passing attempts this season (23 targets).

He has averaged 8.2 yards per target (189 yards on 23 targets).

Having played seven games this year, Jennings has not tallied a TD reception.

Jennings' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 9/21/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

