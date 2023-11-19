Hunter Renfrow has a decent matchup when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the Miami Dolphins in Week 11 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Dolphins have conceded 216.2 passing yards per game, 13th in the league.

Renfrow's 13 catches (on 20 targets) have netted him 129 yards (16.1 per game) this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Renfrow and the Raiders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Renfrow vs. the Dolphins

Renfrow vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 1 GP / 77 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 77 REC YPG / REC TD Miami has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

12 players have caught a TD pass against the Dolphins this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Miami on the season.

The Dolphins yield 216.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Dolphins have allowed 14 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.6 per game. That ranks 22nd among NFL teams.

Watch Raiders vs Dolphins on Fubo!

Raiders Player Previews

Hunter Renfrow Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Renfrow with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Renfrow Receiving Insights

Renfrow has topped his receiving yards prop bet two times in seven games this year.

Renfrow has been targeted on 20 of his team's 314 passing attempts this season (6.4% target share).

He averages 6.5 yards per target this season (129 yards on 20 targets).

Renfrow, in eight games this season, has zero TD receptions.

With two red zone targets, Renfrow has been on the receiving end of 4.5% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Renfrow's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jets 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/30/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.