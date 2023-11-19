Keep an eye on William Karlsson and Sidney Crosby in particular on Sunday, when the Vegas Golden Knights face the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Golden Knights vs. Penguins Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Favorite: Golden Knights (-115)

Golden Knights (-115) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: NHL Network,SCRIPPS,SportsNet PT

NHL Network,SCRIPPS,SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Karlsson has been a big player for Vegas this season, collecting 20 points in 18 games.

Jack Eichel is another important player for Vegas, with 19 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring seven goals and adding 12 assists.

Shea Theodore has posted four goals and 14 assists for Vegas.

Logan Thompson (5-2-1) has a goals against average of 2.5 on the season. His .920% save percentage ranks 12th in the NHL.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Penguins Players to Watch

Crosby's 12 goals and 10 assists in 16 contests give him 22 points on the season.

Jake Guentzel is a top scorer for Pittsburgh, with 20 total points this season. In 16 contests, he has scored six goals and provided 14 assists.

This season, Erik Karlsson has five goals and 12 assists for Vegas.

In the crease, Pittsburgh's Alex Nedeljkovic is 1-1-0 this season, collecting 63 saves and giving up six goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .900 save percentage (35th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Penguins Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 8th 3.56 Goals Scored 3.44 11th 4th 2.44 Goals Allowed 2.88 10th 14th 31.4 Shots 34.1 3rd 13th 30.2 Shots Allowed 30.2 13th 9th 24.19% Power Play % 15.91% 25th 11th 84.21% Penalty Kill % 84% 12th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.