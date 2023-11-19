Golden Knights vs. Penguins November 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Keep an eye on William Karlsson and Sidney Crosby in particular on Sunday, when the Vegas Golden Knights face the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET.
Golden Knights vs. Penguins Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Golden Knights (-115)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: NHL Network,SCRIPPS,SportsNet PT
Golden Knights Players to Watch
- Karlsson has been a big player for Vegas this season, collecting 20 points in 18 games.
- Jack Eichel is another important player for Vegas, with 19 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring seven goals and adding 12 assists.
- Shea Theodore has posted four goals and 14 assists for Vegas.
- Logan Thompson (5-2-1) has a goals against average of 2.5 on the season. His .920% save percentage ranks 12th in the NHL.
Penguins Players to Watch
- Crosby's 12 goals and 10 assists in 16 contests give him 22 points on the season.
- Jake Guentzel is a top scorer for Pittsburgh, with 20 total points this season. In 16 contests, he has scored six goals and provided 14 assists.
- This season, Erik Karlsson has five goals and 12 assists for Vegas.
- In the crease, Pittsburgh's Alex Nedeljkovic is 1-1-0 this season, collecting 63 saves and giving up six goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .900 save percentage (35th in the league).
Golden Knights vs. Penguins Stat Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Penguins AVG
|Penguins Rank
|8th
|3.56
|Goals Scored
|3.44
|11th
|4th
|2.44
|Goals Allowed
|2.88
|10th
|14th
|31.4
|Shots
|34.1
|3rd
|13th
|30.2
|Shots Allowed
|30.2
|13th
|9th
|24.19%
|Power Play %
|15.91%
|25th
|11th
|84.21%
|Penalty Kill %
|84%
|12th
