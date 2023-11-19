The Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-2) visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-8) at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, November 19 at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SCRIPPS, and SportsNet PT, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Golden Knights are coming off a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers, while the Penguins were beaten by the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 6-3-1 while scoring 34 total goals (nine power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 27.3%). They have given up 24 goals.

Before this matchup, here's who we predict to secure the win in Sunday's hockey game.

Golden Knights vs. Penguins Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Penguins 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-105)

Penguins (-105) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 13-3-2 record overall, with a 3-2-5 record in games that have gone to overtime.

Vegas has six points (2-0-2) in the four games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Golden Knights scored only one goal, they lost.

Vegas has finished 2-1-0 in the three games this season when it scored two goals (registering four points).

The Golden Knights are 11-0-2 in the 13 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 24 points).

In the four games when Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it registered seven points after finishing 3-0-1.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 6-3-0 (12 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 6-0-2 to record 14 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 8th 3.56 Goals Scored 3.44 11th 4th 2.44 Goals Allowed 2.88 10th 14th 31.4 Shots 34.1 3rd 13th 30.2 Shots Allowed 30.2 13th 9th 24.19% Power Play % 15.91% 25th 11th 84.21% Penalty Kill % 84% 12th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Golden Knights vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, SCRIPPS, and SportsNet PT

NHL Network, SCRIPPS, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.