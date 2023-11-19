Sunday's NHL lineup features an expected competitive outing between the Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-2) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-8) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Golden Knights are -115 on the moneyline to win against the Penguins (-105) in the game, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SCRIPPS, and SportsNet PT.

Golden Knights vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, SCRIPPS, and SportsNet PT

NHL Network, SCRIPPS, and SportsNet PT Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Golden Knights vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs. Penguins Betting Trends

Pittsburgh has played eight games this season with over 6.5 goals.

The Golden Knights have won 66.7% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (10-5).

The Penguins have been the underdog five times this season, and upset their opponent in three of those games.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Vegas is 10-5 (winning 66.7% of the time).

Pittsburgh has won three of its five games when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

