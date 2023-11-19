Currently, the Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-2) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-8) at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, November 19 at 6:00 PM ET.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nicolas Hague D Out Lower Body

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Alex Nedeljkovic G Out Lower Body Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed

Golden Knights vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, SCRIPPS, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: NHL Network, SCRIPPS, and SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Golden Knights Season Insights

Vegas' 64 total goals (3.6 per game) rank second in the NHL.

Their +20 goal differential is third-best in the league.

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins' 55 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 11th in the league.

Pittsburgh concedes 2.9 goals per game (46 total), the ninth-fewest in the NHL.

They have the ninth-best goal differential in the league at +9.

Golden Knights vs. Penguins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-115) Penguins (-105) 6.5

