Golden Knights vs. Penguins Injury Report Today - November 19
Currently, the Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-2) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-8) at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, November 19 at 6:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nicolas Hague
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mark Pysyk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Will Butcher
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, SCRIPPS, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Golden Knights Season Insights
- Vegas' 64 total goals (3.6 per game) rank second in the NHL.
- Their +20 goal differential is third-best in the league.
Penguins Season Insights
- The Penguins' 55 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 11th in the league.
- Pittsburgh concedes 2.9 goals per game (46 total), the ninth-fewest in the NHL.
- They have the ninth-best goal differential in the league at +9.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Golden Knights vs. Penguins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-115)
|Penguins (-105)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.