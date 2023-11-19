San Francisco 49ers receiver George Kittle has a favorable matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are conceding the second-most passing yards in the NFL, 266.9 per game.

Kittle has 559 yards on 35 receptions and four TDs. He has been targeted 47 times, and averages 62.1 yards receiving per game.

Kittle vs. the Buccaneers

Kittle vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 1 GP / 28 REC YPG / REC TD

The Buccaneers have allowed 12 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 266.9 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per contest makes them the 31st-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Buccaneers' defense ranks 17th in the league by allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (13 total passing TDs).

George Kittle Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 44.5 (-115)

Kittle Receiving Insights

In five of nine games this season, Kittle has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Kittle has received 18.6% of his team's 253 passing attempts this season (47 targets).

He has 559 receiving yards on 47 targets to rank third in NFL play with 11.9 yards per target.

Kittle has a touchdown catch in two games this season (out of nine), and he scored multiple times in one game.

He has scored four of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (13.3%).

Kittle has been targeted six times in the red zone (16.2% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts).

Kittle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 116 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/29/2023 Week 8 11 TAR / 9 REC / 149 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 5 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 67 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

