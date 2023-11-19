San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has a good matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are allowing the second-most passing yards in the NFL, 266.9 per game.

Samuel has posted 24 catches for 332 yards and one TD this campaign so far this season. He has been targeted on 36 occasions, and averages 47.4 yards receiving.

Samuel vs. the Buccaneers

Samuel vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 1 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD Tampa Bay has allowed seven opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have allowed 12 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Tampa Bay on the season.

The Buccaneers yield 266.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Buccaneers' defense ranks 17th in the NFL by giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (13 total passing TDs).

Deebo Samuel Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-111)

Samuel Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Samuel has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 57.1% of his games (four of seven).

Samuel has been targeted on 36 of his team's 253 passing attempts this season (14.2% target share).

He has been targeted 36 times, averaging 9.2 yards per target (23rd in NFL).

Samuel has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored three of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (10.0%).

Samuel (six red zone targets) has been targeted 16.2% of the time in the red zone (37 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Samuel's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 29 YDS / 1 TD at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 3 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 5 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/1/2023 Week 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 9/21/2023 Week 3 12 TAR / 6 REC / 129 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

