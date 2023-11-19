When the Las Vegas Raiders play the Miami Dolphins in Week 11, Davante Adams will be up against a Dolphins pass defense featuring Jerome Baker. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Raiders vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Dolphins 83.9 8.4 18 73 9.05

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Davante Adams vs. Jerome Baker Insights

Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense

Davante Adams paces his squad with 659 receiving yards on 57 receptions with three touchdowns.

Through the air, Las Vegas has been midde-of-the-pack this year in passing yards, ranking 22nd in the NFL with 1,921 (192.1 per game).

The Raiders are bottom-10 in points this year, ranking 26th in the NFL with 172 total points scored (17.2 per game). They also rank 26th in total yards (2,754).

Las Vegas carries one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 31.4 times per game (seventh-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Raiders are passing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 44 total red-zone pass attempts (48.4% red-zone pass rate).

Jerome Baker & the Dolphins' Defense

Jerome Baker has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 52 tackles, one TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended to his name.

In terms of passing yards conceded, Miami has given up 1,946 (216.2 per game), the eighth-fewest in the NFL.

The Dolphins' points-against average on defense is 25 per game, 10th-worst in the NFL.

Three players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Davante Adams vs. Jerome Baker Advanced Stats

Davante Adams Jerome Baker Rec. Targets 98 29 Def. Targets Receptions 57 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.6 25 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 659 52 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 65.9 5.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 193 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 16 1.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.