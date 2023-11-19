Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are ranked 13th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 216.2 per game.

Adams' 57 catches (on 98 targets) have netted him a team-leading 659 yards (65.9 per game) and three TDs so far this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Adams and the Raiders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Adams vs. the Dolphins

Adams vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Miami has allowed three opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have allowed 12 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Miami on the season.

The 216.2 passing yards the Dolphins allow per game makes them the 13th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

So far this season, the Dolphins have surrendered 14 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.6 per game. That ranks 22nd among NFL defenses.

Watch Raiders vs Dolphins on Fubo!

Davante Adams Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 70.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Adams with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Adams Receiving Insights

In three of 10 games this year, Adams has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Adams has been targeted on 98 of his team's 314 passing attempts this season (31.2% target share).

He has been targeted 98 times, averaging 6.7 yards per target (98th in NFL).

In two of 10 games this year, Adams has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

He has 18.8% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With 16 red zone targets, Adams has been on the receiving end of 36.4% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Adams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jets 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 TAR / 6 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/30/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/22/2023 Week 7 12 TAR / 7 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.