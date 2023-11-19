Christian McCaffrey will be facing the sixth-best rushing defense in the league when his San Francisco 49ers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

McCaffrey leads the team by accumulating 747 yards on 153 rushes (83 ypg). He's scored nine rushing TDs. Also, McCaffrey figures in the passing game with 339 receiving yards on 38 catches (37.7 ypg) plus four touchdowns.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on McCaffrey and the 49ers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

McCaffrey vs. the Buccaneers

McCaffrey vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 1 GP / 119 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 119 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Buccaneers have given up 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Tampa Bay has allowed four opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Buccaneers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

McCaffrey will square off against the NFL's sixth-ranked run defense this week. The Buccaneers concede 87.2 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Buccaneers have totaled four touchdowns on the ground (0.4 per game). The Buccaneers' defense is third in the league in that category.

Watch 49ers vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Christian McCaffrey Rushing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 68.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on McCaffrey with BetMGM Sportsbook.

McCaffrey Rushing Insights

McCaffrey hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in five of his nine opportunities this season (55.6%).

The 49ers, who are fifth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 48.1% of the time while running 51.9%.

He has carried the ball in 153 of his team's 273 total rushing attempts this season (56.0%).

McCaffrey has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in seven games this year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 13 total touchdowns this season (43.3% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

He has 38 red zone rushing carries (69.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Christian McCaffrey Receiving Props vs the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-118)

McCaffrey Receiving Insights

In five of nine games this season, McCaffrey has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

McCaffrey has been targeted on 47 of his team's 253 passing attempts this season (18.6% target share).

He has been targeted 47 times, averaging 7.2 yards per target (80th in NFL).

McCaffrey has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of nine played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

McCaffrey has been targeted nine times in the red zone (24.3% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

McCaffrey's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 16 ATT / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 10 TAR / 6 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 54 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 6 REC / 64 YDS / 1 TD at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 15 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 11 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 19 ATT / 51 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.