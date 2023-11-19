The November 19 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers (6-3) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) features a showdown at the QB position, with Brock Purdy and Baker Mayfield leading the way for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the advantage? We analyze all of the relevant numbers below.

49ers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

Brock Purdy vs. Baker Mayfield Matchup

Brock Purdy 2023 Stats Baker Mayfield 9 Games Played 9 68.8% Completion % 64.6% 2,329 (258.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,143 (238.1) 15 Touchdowns 14 5 Interceptions 5 107 (11.9) Rushing Yards (Per game) 134 (14.9) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Brock Purdy Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 258.5 yards

: Over/Under 258.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Buccaneers Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Buccaneers rank seventh in the NFL with 19.2 points allowed per contest and rank 18th in total yards allowed with 354.1 yards given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, Tampa Bay has been one of the least effective defenses in the league, surrendering the fourth-most pass yards in the NFL (266.9 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 18th with 13 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Buccaneers are sixth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 785 (87.2 per game) and fourth in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.7).

On defense, Tampa Bay ranks 32nd in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 47.2%. It is first in red-zone efficiency allowed at 32.1%.

Baker Mayfield Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 235.5 yards

: Over/Under 235.5 yards Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

49ers Defensive Stats

