San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has a good matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are allowing the second-most passing yards in the league, 266.9 per game.

Purdy has piled up 2,329 passing yards (258.8 per game) and a 68.8% completion percentage this season, throwing for 15 TDs with five INTs. In the ground game, Purdy has added 107 yards rushing on 26 attempts, including two touchdowns.

Purdy vs. the Buccaneers

Purdy vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 1 GP / 185 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 185 PASS YPG / PASS TD Four opposing players have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Tampa Bay this year.

Six players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Buccaneers this season.

Four opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Tampa Bay in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Buccaneers this season.

The Buccaneers yield 266.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Buccaneers' defense is 17th in the league by giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (13 total passing TDs).

Brock Purdy Passing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Passing Yards: 258.5 (-115)

258.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-149)

Purdy Passing Insights

Purdy has gone over his passing yards total six times this season (66.7%).

The 49ers pass on 48.1% of their plays and run on 51.9%. They are fifth in NFL play in points scored.

With 250 attempts for 2,329 passing yards, Purdy is first in league play with 9.3 yards per attempt.

Purdy has thrown for a touchdown in eight of nine games this season, with more than one TD pass four times.

He has 17 total touchdowns this season (56.7% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

Purdy accounts for 38.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his total 250 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Brock Purdy Rushing Props vs the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 7.5 (-118)

Purdy Rushing Insights

Purdy has hit the rushing yards over in four of nine opportunities (44.4%).

Purdy has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has four red zone rushing carries (7.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Purdy's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 19-for-26 / 296 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/29/2023 Week 8 22-for-31 / 365 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 6 ATT / 57 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 21-for-30 / 272 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 5 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 12-for-27 / 125 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 17-for-24 / 252 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

