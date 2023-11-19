Brandon Aiyuk versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass defense and Dee Delaney is a matchup to watch in Week 11, when the 49ers meet the Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium. We have stats and information available for you right here.

49ers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream:

Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers 85.5 10.7 15 70 10.15

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Dee Delaney Insights

Brandon Aiyuk & the 49ers' Offense

Brandon Aiyuk's team-high 675 yards as a receiver have come on 38 receptions (out of 55 targets) with three touchdowns.

In the air, San Francisco has thrown for 2,238 yards, or 248.7 per game -- that places the team 11th in the league.

The 49ers are scoring 28 points per game, the fifth-most in the NFL.

San Francisco is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking worst in the NFL with 28.1 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the 49ers rank 19th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 37 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 40.2%.

Dee Delaney & the Buccaneers' Defense

Dee Delaney has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has seven tackles and three passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Tampa Bay ranks 29th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 266.9, and it ranks 18th in passing touchdowns allowed (13).

This year, the Buccaneers have been getting it done on defense, with 19.2 points allowed per game (seventh in NFL).

Tampa Bay has given up more than 100 receiving yards to seven players this season.

12 players have caught a touchdown against the Buccaneers this season.

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Dee Delaney Advanced Stats

Brandon Aiyuk Dee Delaney Rec. Targets 55 12 Def. Targets Receptions 38 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 17.8 5 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 675 7 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 84.4 1.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 145 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 2 Interceptions

