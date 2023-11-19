San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk has a good matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are allowing the second-most passing yards in the NFL, 266.9 per game.

Aiyuk has a team-best 675-yard campaign thus far (84.4 yards per game), with three touchdowns. He has reeled in 38 balls on 55 targets.

Aiyuk vs. the Buccaneers

Aiyuk vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 1 GP / 57 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 57 REC YPG / REC TD Seven players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tampa Bay in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have conceded a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

Tampa Bay has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Buccaneers give up 266.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Buccaneers have given up 13 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 17th in the league.

Brandon Aiyuk Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 67.5 (-115)

Aiyuk Receiving Insights

In four of eight games this season, Aiyuk has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Aiyuk has received 21.7% of his team's 253 passing attempts this season (55 targets).

He has 675 receiving yards on 55 targets to rank second in league play with 12.3 yards per target.

Aiyuk has a touchdown catch in two games this season (out of eight), and he scored multiple times in one game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (10.0% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

Aiyuk (four red zone targets) has been targeted 10.8% of the time in the red zone (37 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Aiyuk's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 3 REC / 55 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 5 REC / 109 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 5 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 4 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

