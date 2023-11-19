49ers vs. Buccaneers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:16 PM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) hit the road to match up against the San Francisco 49ers (6-3) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, November 19, 2023.
49ers and Buccaneers recent betting insights and trends can be seen below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.
49ers vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Santa Clara, California
- Venue: Levi's Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|49ers
|11.5
|41.5
|-650
|+450
49ers vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats
San Francisco 49ers
- San Francisco's matchups this year have an average total of 43.1, 1.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The 49ers are 5-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The 49ers have won six of their nine games as moneyline favorites this year (66.7%).
- San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- The Buccaneers have played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 41.5 points.
- The average over/under for Tampa Bay's matchups this season is 41.4, 0.1 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Buccaneers are 6-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Buccaneers have won two of the six games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Tampa Bay has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +450 moneyline set for this game.
49ers vs. Buccaneers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|49ers
|28.0
|5
|15.9
|1
|43.1
|5
|9
|Buccaneers
|19.8
|23
|19.2
|6
|41.4
|3
|9
49ers vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights & Trends
49ers
- San Francisco has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three games.
- In its past three games, San Francisco has gone over the total once.
- The 49ers have put up a total of 109 more points than their opponents this year (12.1 per game), and the Buccaneers have outscored opponents by just five points (0.6 per game).
Buccaneers
- Over its last three contests, Tampa Bay has covered the spread each time, and is 1-2 overall.
- In their past three contests, the Buccaneers have hit the over once.
- The 49ers have scored 109 more points than their opponents this season (12.1 per game), and the Buccaneers have scored just five more points than their opponents (0.6 per game).
49ers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.1
|44.1
|42.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.9
|26.0
|24.0
|ATS Record
|5-3-1
|3-1-0
|2-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|4-4-1
|3-1-0
|1-3-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-3
|3-1
|3-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Buccaneers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.4
|40.9
|42.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.9
|22.2
|23.8
|ATS Record
|6-3-0
|2-3-0
|4-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-7-0
|1-4-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|2-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|0-2
|2-2
