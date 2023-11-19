Against the San Francisco 49ers (6-3), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) are double-digit underdogs (-11.5) on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The over/under has been set at 41.5.

Before the 49ers take on the Buccaneers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights. The recent betting insights and trends for the Buccaneers can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with 49ers.

49ers vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Tampa Bay Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-11.5) 41.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-11.5) 41.5 -750 +530 Bet on this game with FanDuel

San Francisco vs. Tampa Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: FOX

49ers vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights

San Francisco is 5-3-1 ATS this season.

The 49ers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as an 11.5-point favorite or greater this season.

San Francisco has hit the over in four of its nine games with a set total (44.4%).

Tampa Bay has six wins in nine contests against the spread this season.

A pair of Tampa Bay nine games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

49ers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Brandon Aiyuk - - - - 65.5 (-115) - George Kittle - - - - 44.5 (-115) - Christian McCaffrey - - 68.5 (-115) - 31.5 (-115) - Brock Purdy 247.5 (-118) - 6.5 (-118) - - - Deebo Samuel - - 13.5 (-111) - 47.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

