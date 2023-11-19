The San Francisco 49ers' (6-3) injury report has eight players listed as they prepare for a Sunday, November 19 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5). The game begins at 4:05 PM at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in their last game, winning 34-3.

Their last time out, the Buccaneers knocked off the Tennessee Titans 20-6.

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Banks OL Toe Out Trent Williams OT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Samuel Womack CB Knee Questionable Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Nick Zakelj OL Biceps Out Darrell Luter Jr. CB Knee Questionable Robert Beal Jr. DL Hamstring Questionable Colton McKivitz OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Matt Feiler OL Knee Questionable Carlton Davis CB Toe Questionable Mike Evans WR Quadricep Limited Participation In Practice Devin White LB Foot Questionable Lavonte David LB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Ryan Neal S Thumb Out Josh Hayes DB Concussion Questionable

Other Week 11 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: FOX

FOX

49ers Season Insights

The 49ers have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both total offense (third-best with 383.3 yards per game) and total defense (fifth-best with 304.6 yards allowed per game) this year.

The 49ers have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (third-best with 28 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 15.9 points allowed per game) this year.

The 49ers are totaling 248.7 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them ninth in the NFL. On defense, they rank 15th, allowing 221.4 passing yards per game.

San Francisco owns the sixth-ranked offense this year in terms of rushing yards (134.7 per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with only 83.1 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 17 forced turnovers (fifth in NFL) against nine turnovers committed (sixth in NFL), the 49ers' +8 turnover margin is the third-best in the NFL.

49ers vs. Buccaneers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-13)

49ers (-13) Moneyline: 49ers (-750), Buccaneers (+525)

49ers (-750), Buccaneers (+525) Total: 41.5 points

