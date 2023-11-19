On Sunday, November 19 at 4:05 PM ET, the San Francisco 49ers will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium. Our computer model predicts that the 49ers will claim a victory -- see below for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The 49ers have been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking third-best in total offense (383.3 yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (304.6 yards allowed per game). In terms of total yards, the Buccaneers rank 22nd in the NFL (306.7 total yards per game) and 24th on defense (354.1 total yards allowed per contest).

49ers vs. Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction 49ers (-12) Toss Up (41.5) 49ers 28, Buccaneers 14

49ers Betting Info

The 49ers have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this contest.

San Francisco has put together a 5-3-1 ATS record so far this year.

The 49ers have been favored by 12 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

San Francisco and its opponent have combined to go over the point total four out of nine times this season.

The point total average for 49ers games this season is 43.1, 1.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Buccaneers Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Buccaneers based on the moneyline is 18.2%.

Tampa Bay has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.

Tampa Bay games have hit the over just twice this year.

Games involving the Buccaneers this year have averaged 41.4 points per game, a 0.1-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

49ers vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 28 15.9 31 17.3 25.6 14.8 Tampa Bay 19.8 19.2 15.4 16.8 25.3 22.3

