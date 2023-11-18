On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Zach Whitecloud going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Zach Whitecloud score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Whitecloud 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Whitecloud scored in five of 59 games last season, but only one goal each time.
  • Whitecloud produced zero points on the power play last season.
  • He took 1.0 shots per game, sinking 7.8% of them.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Flyers gave up 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in league play.
  • The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

