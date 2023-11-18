On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Zach Whitecloud going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Zach Whitecloud score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Whitecloud 2022-23 stats and insights

Whitecloud scored in five of 59 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Whitecloud produced zero points on the power play last season.

He took 1.0 shots per game, sinking 7.8% of them.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Flyers gave up 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in league play.

The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

