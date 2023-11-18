Will Zach Whitecloud Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 18?
On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Zach Whitecloud going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Whitecloud 2022-23 stats and insights
- Whitecloud scored in five of 59 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- Whitecloud produced zero points on the power play last season.
- He took 1.0 shots per game, sinking 7.8% of them.
Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Flyers gave up 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in league play.
- The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Golden Knights vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
