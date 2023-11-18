William Karlsson and the Vegas Golden Knights will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Wells Fargo Center. If you'd like to wager on Karlsson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William Karlsson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson has averaged 17:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

Karlsson has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

Karlsson has a point in 13 games this year (out of 17), including multiple points six times.

In 10 of 17 games this year, Karlsson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Karlsson hits the over on his points prop total is 57.1%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 47 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 17 Games 3 19 Points 1 8 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.