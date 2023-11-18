The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will William Carrier light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will William Carrier score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

  • Carrier has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
  • Carrier has zero points on the power play.
  • Carrier's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 47 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:58 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:52 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 13:30 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:21 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 11:40 Home W 7-0
10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 10:38 Home W 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Kings 1 1 0 9:45 Away W 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:00 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 3-2

Golden Knights vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

