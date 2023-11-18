The Air Force Falcons (8-2) will put their seventh-ranked run defense to the test against the UNLV Rebels (8-2) and the No. 20 running attack in the country, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Falcons are favored by 3 points in the game. The point total for the outing is set at 47.5.

Defensively, Air Force has been a top-25 unit, ranking third-best by allowing just 245.3 yards per game. The offense ranks 85th (362.8 yards per game). With 423.1 total yards per game on offense, UNLV ranks 40th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 73rd, giving up 381.3 total yards per contest.

UNLV vs. Air Force Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Air Force vs UNLV Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Air Force -3 -110 -110 47.5 -105 -115 -155 +130

UNLV Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Rebels are accumulating 412.3 yards per game (-27-worst in college football) and conceding 323.7 (40th), ranking them among the poorest teams offensively.

In their past three games, the Rebels are scoring 38 points per game (33rd in college football), and conceding 19.7 (57th).

In its past three games, UNLV has thrown for 249 yards per game (76th in the country), and allowed 209.3 in the air (second-worst).

On the ground, during the past three games, the Rebels have gained an average of 163.3 yards (99th in college football), and given up 114.3 (64th).

The Rebels have covered the spread in their last three contests, and went 1-2 overall.

In its past three games, UNLV has gone over the total once.

UNLV Betting Records & Stats

UNLV has gone 8-1-0 ATS this season.

The Rebels have won each of their three games this season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Five of UNLV's nine games with a set total have hit the over (55.6%).

This season, UNLV has been the underdog four times and won two of those games.

UNLV has entered three games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is in those contests.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has thrown for 2,058 yards (205.8 ypg) while completing 65.5% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 199 yards with three touchdowns.

Vincent Davis has rushed for 553 yards on 100 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Jai'Den Thomas has collected 420 yards (on 91 attempts) with nine touchdowns.

Ricky White leads his squad with 1,018 receiving yards on 63 catches with six touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has caught 39 passes and compiled 393 receiving yards (39.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Senika McKie has racked up 244 reciving yards (24.4 ypg) this season.

Jeffae Williams has racked up 2.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording five TFL, 18 tackles, and one interception.

UNLV's tackle leader, Jackson Woodard, has 74 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Jaxen Turner has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 39 tackles and four passes defended.

