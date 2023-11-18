UNLV vs. Air Force: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The UNLV Rebels (8-2) and their 18th-ranked scoring offense will take on the Air Force Falcons (8-2) and the seventh-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Falcons are favored by 3 points. The over/under in this contest is 47.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. UNLV matchup in this article.
UNLV vs. Air Force Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Venue: Falcon Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UNLV vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Air Force Moneyline
|UNLV Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Air Force (-3)
|47.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Air Force (-3.5)
|47.5
|-162
|+134
UNLV vs. Air Force Betting Trends
- UNLV has put together an 8-1-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Rebels have an ATS record of 3-0 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs this season.
- Air Force is 5-3-0 ATS this season.
- When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Falcons have an ATS record of 5-3.
