The UNLV Rebels (8-2) and their 18th-ranked scoring offense will take on the Air Force Falcons (8-2) and the seventh-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Falcons are favored by 3 points. The over/under in this contest is 47.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. UNLV matchup in this article.

UNLV vs. Air Force Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023

3:30 PM ET

Colorado Springs, Colorado

UNLV vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline UNLV Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-3) 47.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-3.5) 47.5 -162 +134 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

UNLV vs. Air Force Betting Trends

UNLV has put together an 8-1-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Rebels have an ATS record of 3-0 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs this season.

Air Force is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Falcons have an ATS record of 5-3.

