The Air Force Falcons (8-2) meet a familiar opponent when they host the UNLV Rebels (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Falcon Stadium in an MWC battle.

Air Force ranks 85th in total offense this year (362.8 yards per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking third-best in the FBS with 362.8 yards allowed per game. With 423.1 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, UNLV ranks 42nd in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 73rd, surrendering 381.3 total yards per contest.

UNLV vs. Air Force Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Falcon Stadium

UNLV vs. Air Force Key Statistics

UNLV Air Force 423.1 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.8 (90th) 381.3 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.3 (3rd) 197.2 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.9 (2nd) 225.9 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 86.9 (133rd) 11 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (78th) 21 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (119th)

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava leads UNLV with 2,058 yards on 152-of-232 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 199 rushing yards (19.9 ypg) on 51 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Vincent Davis has run for 553 yards on 100 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Jai'Den Thomas has racked up 420 yards (on 91 attempts) with nine touchdowns.

Ricky White has hauled in 1,018 receiving yards on 63 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Jacob De Jesus has 39 receptions (on 48 targets) for a total of 393 yards (39.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Senika McKie has racked up 244 reciving yards (24.4 ypg) this season.

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has carried the ball 163 times for a team-high 733 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times as a runner.

Jared Roznos has hauled in 11 receptions for 332 yards (33.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Cade Harris has caught three passes for 147 yards (14.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Dane Kinamon's five receptions have turned into 126 yards and two touchdowns.

