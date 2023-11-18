Saturday's contest between the UNLV Rebels (3-0) and New Hampshire Wildcats (2-2) going head to head at Cox Pavilion has a projected final score of 81-48 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UNLV, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on November 18.

In their last game on Tuesday, the Rebels secured a 100-67 victory over Utah Tech.

UNLV vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada

UNLV vs. New Hampshire Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 81, New Hampshire 48

Other MWC Predictions

UNLV Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rebels outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game last season (posting 76.6 points per game, 22nd in college basketball, and conceding 62.6 per outing, 124th in college basketball) and had a +476 scoring differential.

UNLV scored 76.9 points per game last season in conference games, which was 0.3 more points per game than its season average (76.6).

In home games, the Rebels scored 3.6 more points per game last season (78.9) than they did in road games (75.3).

In home games, UNLV allowed 5.3 fewer points per game (60.5) than in away games (65.8).

