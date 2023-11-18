The UNLV Rebels are expected to win their game versus the Air Force Falcons at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 18, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

UNLV vs. Air Force Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UNLV (+3) Over (47.5) UNLV 27, Air Force 25

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rebels have a 43.5% chance to win.

The Rebels' ATS record is 8-1-0 this year.

In games it has played as at least 3-point underdogs this year, UNLV is 3-0 against the spread.

In the Rebels' nine games with a set total, five have hit the over (55.6%).

The average over/under for UNLV games this year is 7.8 more points than the point total of 47.5 in this outing.

Air Force Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Falcons' implied win probability is 60.8%.

The Falcons have five wins in eight games against the spread this year.

In games this season when favored by 3 points or more, Air Force are 5-3 against the spread.

Out of eight Falcons games so far this year, four have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 47.5 points, 5.7 more than the average point total for Air Force games this season.

Rebels vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Air Force 28.5 15.7 41 16.3 26.3 16.5 UNLV 36.4 24.3 37.4 21.6 35.4 27

