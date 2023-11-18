Shea Theodore and the Vegas Golden Knights will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Wells Fargo Center. Looking to wager on Theodore's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Shea Theodore vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Theodore Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Theodore has averaged 23:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

In four of 17 games this season, Theodore has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Theodore has a point in nine games this season (out of 17), including multiple points four times.

Theodore has had an assist in a game eight times this season over 17 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Theodore hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Theodore having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Theodore Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 47 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 17 Games 3 16 Points 2 4 Goals 1 12 Assists 1

